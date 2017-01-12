Water troubles for San Benito

Water troubles for San Benito

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Valley Morning Star

"People washing their cars at home were coming over here," said Fred Delgado, an attendant at B&C Car Wash on Business 77. "We had to tell them, we're the same way as you - no water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Benito Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr Willie Granville 1,025
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec 15 Hashtag not my pr... 1
visiting soon Dec '16 AnInspiringHorror... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
News Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t... Nov '16 Trumps Inbred Empire 6
roxy and adrian gonzalez Aug '16 curious 1
Jamal Brown Jul '16 Need to know 1
See all San Benito Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Benito Forum Now

San Benito Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Benito Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Benito, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,830 • Total comments across all topics: 277,888,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC