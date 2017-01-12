Water 'all clear' - for now

Water 'all clear' - for now

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Valley Morning Star

Lab results yesterday afternoon found the city's water "meets state standards," leading city officials to lift an advisory warning residents to boil water before drinking it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Benito Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr PLZphartMOR 1,035
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... 13 hr whoa 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
visiting soon Dec '16 AnInspiringHorror... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
News Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t... Nov '16 Trumps Inbred Empire 6
roxy and adrian gonzalez Aug '16 curious 1
See all San Benito Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Benito Forum Now

San Benito Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Benito Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

San Benito, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,387 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC