Schools cry foul

Schools cry foul

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Valley Morning Star

The state Legislature passed House Bill 2804, changing the Texas school accountability system so that every campus and district receives one of five ratings from A to F. The ratings will be issued for the first time in August 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Benito Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ucas Sun Student 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... Jan 16 whoa 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
visiting soon Dec '16 AnInspiringHorror... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
News Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t... Nov '16 Trumps Inbred Empire 6
See all San Benito Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Benito Forum Now

San Benito Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Benito Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

San Benito, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,412,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC