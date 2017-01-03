San Benito approves contract for new cultural heritage museum
After years of planning and grueling setbacks, the cash is rolling out for a project that started as a dream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Benito Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|Jamal Brown
|Jul '16
|Need to know
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Benito Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC