Police asking for help locating missi...

Police asking for help locating missing San Benito man

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: TheMonitor.com

Police Chief Michael Galvan said they are following several leads including one lead that he had been seen in the Brownsville area. Police say Villarreal has several tattoos: a tear drop on the bottom of his left eye, a woman on his neck, Brownsville, Tx, on his forehead and a large Texas longhorn on his chest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Benito Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 10 hr Observer 1,027
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec 15 Hashtag not my pr... 1
visiting soon Dec '16 AnInspiringHorror... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
News Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t... Nov '16 Trumps Inbred Empire 6
roxy and adrian gonzalez Aug '16 curious 1
Jamal Brown Jul '16 Need to know 1
See all San Benito Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Benito Forum Now

San Benito Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Benito Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

San Benito, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,992 • Total comments across all topics: 277,918,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC