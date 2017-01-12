Police asking for help locating missing San Benito man
Police Chief Michael Galvan said they are following several leads including one lead that he had been seen in the Brownsville area. Police say Villarreal has several tattoos: a tear drop on the bottom of his left eye, a woman on his neck, Brownsville, Tx, on his forehead and a large Texas longhorn on his chest.
