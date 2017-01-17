La Posada Providencia Expects to Receive Fewer Cuban Immigrants
SAN BENITO A Cameron County shelter said they're expecting to help fewer Cubans seeking legal asylum in the U.S. La Posada Providencia is a shelter that takes in people from many countries that are going through the asylum process and have nowhere to stay. La Posada Providencia coordinator Alma Rock said people typically make claims that they're being prosecuted for religious or political beliefs.
