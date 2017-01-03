Clothing drive for Maggie's House
Before breaking off for the holidays, HCISD's Student Advisory Board hosted a clothing drive across several campuses in the district to collect donations for the children at Maggie's House in San Benito, which is part of Cameron County Children's Advocacy Center.
