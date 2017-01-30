AEP taps San Benito for $10 million o...

AEP taps San Benito for $10 million office, bringing 110 new jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Valley Morning Star

The power company, which once had a district office in the city, announced yesterday San Benito has been selected for a new $10 million service center for the eastern end of AEP's Rio Grande Valley District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Benito Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ucas 22 hr Student 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 23 hr ShellPhartz 1,082
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... Jan 16 whoa 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
visiting soon Dec '16 AnInspiringHorror... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
News Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t... Nov '16 Trumps Inbred Empire 6
See all San Benito Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Benito Forum Now

San Benito Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Benito Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

San Benito, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,351 • Total comments across all topics: 278,405,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC