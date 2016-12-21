San Benito native injured in Germany attack
His thoughts, however, were clearly thousands of miles away on his older brother who is laying in a Berlin hospital, victim of one of Germany's worst terrorist attacks in decades. "It's very close to home, very close to my heart," Ramirez said as customers listened to him patiently field reporters' questions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
San Benito Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec 7
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov 27
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|Jamal Brown
|Jul '16
|Need to know
|1
|looking
|Jul '16
|Tu Sabes
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Benito Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC