San Benito Food Pantry bringing in donations
After receiving about 450 pounds of food donations Saturday, San Benito Food Pantry president Forest Walker said she and the people who benefit and work at the pantry are truly blessed. The food was donated by Cameron County District Clerk Eric Garza's office.
