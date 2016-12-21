One dead, one arrested after car hits...

One dead, one arrested after car hits an 18-wheeler near Ramah

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Advocate

The passenger in a Monday afternoon car crash died after the impaired driver hit the back of an 18-wheeler at a high speed, and the car spiraled into multiple guardrails going westbound on Interstate 10 near Ramah in Iberville Parish, according to State Police. Martin Zamarripa Jr. 25, of San Benito, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene; he had been a passenger in the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Juan Fernandez Jr., 24, of Donna, Texas, according to State Police.

