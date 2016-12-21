One dead, one arrested after car hits an 18-wheeler near Ramah
The passenger in a Monday afternoon car crash died after the impaired driver hit the back of an 18-wheeler at a high speed, and the car spiraled into multiple guardrails going westbound on Interstate 10 near Ramah in Iberville Parish, according to State Police. Martin Zamarripa Jr. 25, of San Benito, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene; he had been a passenger in the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Juan Fernandez Jr., 24, of Donna, Texas, according to State Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
San Benito Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec 7
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov 27
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|Jamal Brown
|Jul '16
|Need to know
|1
|looking
|Jul '16
|Tu Sabes
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Benito Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC