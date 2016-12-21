New San Benito eye clinic set to open within weeks
Dr. Jaime and Jessica Rodriguez, who own and operate San Benito Vision Source at 780 E. U.S. Highway 77, soon will be moving into a new clinic under construction at 801 N. Sam Houston Blvd. The new $250,000 eye clinic is closer to the city's downtown area, and is a half-block off U.S. Highway 77. Both were considerations in determining where to ... (more)
