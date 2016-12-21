Hidalgo MPO votes to merge with others in the Valley
Following months of debate, the Hidalgo County Metropolitan Planning Organization voted unanimously to merge with two neigbhoring MPOs to create one large planning group that could draw more than $146.7 million in additional federal and state funding for the region. The vote, which occurred Thursday, sets into motion a process that essentially forces the neighboring MPOs -- Harlingen/San Benito and Brownsville -- to take a vote on merger and end months of debate over the issue.
