Engaged in progress: Former San Benit...

Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student to become doctor

There are 1 comment on the Valley Morning Star story from Monday Dec 12, titled Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student to become doctor. In it, Valley Morning Star reports that:

San Benito High School Class of 2008 alumnus, Roy Espinosa, second from right, visited with advanced Audio Video production students and SkillsUSA members instructed by teacher Joel Rodriguez.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Hashtag not my president

United States

#1 Thursday Dec 15
Hopefully he will join doctor's without borders and help the children of Juarez

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Benito Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
visiting soon Dec 7 AnInspiringHorror... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... Nov 27 Winter Texan 1
News Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t... Nov '16 Trumps Inbred Empire 6
roxy and adrian gonzalez Aug '16 curious 1
Jamal Brown Jul '16 Need to know 1
looking Jul '16 Tu Sabes 1
News Nuevo Progreso begs tourists to return (Mar '08) Jul '16 Eli reyes 166
See all San Benito Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Benito Forum Now

San Benito Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Benito Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

San Benito, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,718 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,209

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC