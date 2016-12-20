2017 Cheer: San Benito pair in England for New Year's Day parade
San Benito High School cheerleaders Jovannah Ortiz, 17, and Mia Longoria, 15, are ready to march with the Varsity All American Cheerleaders Dancers and Spirit Performers in the London's New Year's Day Parade 2017.
