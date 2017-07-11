Your guide to S.A. hot dog tacos for ...

Your guide to S.A. hot dog tacos for July 4th

19 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Bonus: Crispy Dog, Ray's Drive Inn: For five decades, this old-school burger and taco stand has been known for puffy tacos and this local delicacy: The Crispy Dog. It's just a hot dog weenie stuffed with American cheese, wrapped in a corn tortilla and deep-fried.

