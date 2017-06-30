We asked, and some of you answered
Border Patrol agent Christian Salmon apprehends a Honduran national who crossed the Rio Grande in an inflatable raft near Roma, Texas, May 15, 2017. Some readers suggest that we take too narrow a view of undocumented immigrants.
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|just saying
|8,016
|Now Hiring: Americans to harvest crops
|23 hr
|cristal
|15
|SAPD officer dies after shootout near downtown
|23 hr
|cristal
|1
|horny Latina women for fun (Jan '13)
|Fri
|Ho Mama
|22
|Bootyliscious!!!
|Fri
|cristal
|3
|TRUMP: I Lied... No Comey Tapes
|Fri
|just saying
|16
|8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth...
|Thu
|Fart Worx
|6
