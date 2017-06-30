Suspect at large after West Side shooting wounds man in the head
A 21-year-old male was shot in the head after what San Antonio police say appeared to be a drug deal gone wrong on the West Side. Officers responded to the incident Sunday about 1 a.m. outside of the victim's home on the 400 block of San Horacio Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|6 6 6 the # of the beaSt
|10 hr
|Einstein
|8
|TRUMP: I Lied... No Comey Tapes
|22 hr
|mean
|17
|Coons and chicken
|Sun
|Watermelon
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|Sun
|Cowboy
|8,017
|SAPD officer dies after shootout near downtown
|Sun
|Trump
|4
|Bandido mc and Iron Order MC (Feb '10)
|Sun
|Knowledge
|472
|fart fetish (Jan '15)
|Sat
|Justicia
|21
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC