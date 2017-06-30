Suspect at large after West Side shoo...

Suspect at large after West Side shooting wounds man in the head

A 21-year-old male was shot in the head after what San Antonio police say appeared to be a drug deal gone wrong on the West Side. Officers responded to the incident Sunday about 1 a.m. outside of the victim's home on the 400 block of San Horacio Avenue.

