Sink your claws into 3 San Antonio summer lobster specials

Jason Dady long has been inspired by lobster, serving this version of "Lobster Americaine," butter poached Maine lobster with a pipette of lobster bisque, during a 2010 dinner. He's celebrating the shellfish with a Lobster Week promotion through July 15. less Jason Dady long has been inspired by lobster, serving this version of "Lobster Americaine," butter poached Maine lobster with a pipette of lobster bisque, during a 2010 dinner.

