SAPD officer runs over, kills 63-year...

SAPD officer runs over, kills 63-year-old woman in squad car

The officer hit 63-year-old Josephine Pruski Carter around 10:10 p.m. in the 14500 block of Crainwood Street, where Carter lived, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office. She was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m. The officer hit 63-year-old Josephine Pruski Carter around 10:10 p.m. in the 14500 block of Crainwood Street, where Carter lived, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office.

