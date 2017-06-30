SAPD officer runs over, kills 63-year-old woman in squad car
The officer hit 63-year-old Josephine Pruski Carter around 10:10 p.m. in the 14500 block of Crainwood Street, where Carter lived, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office. She was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m. The officer hit 63-year-old Josephine Pruski Carter around 10:10 p.m. in the 14500 block of Crainwood Street, where Carter lived, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone down to f**k?
|1 hr
|La tranny from ca...
|12
|Why does La Tranny from califas date Mexican wo...
|1 hr
|lol lol
|3
|La TRANNY from califas is still upset at Mexica...
|1 hr
|lol lol
|3
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|12 hr
|Roger Rabbit
|8,021
|Is your child safe? Inbreds on the prowl
|23 hr
|Inbred Killer
|15
|Photos: Strangers donate piles of birthday gift...
|Wed
|AMEN
|7
|North Side hit-and-run injures woman in wheelchair
|Wed
|ili_ili
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC