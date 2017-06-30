Owners change dogs' phone number whil...

Owners change dogs' phone number while traveling

Dear Heloise: I have a pet sitter stay at our home to care for our beloved dogs when we travel. For my peace of mind, I change the ID tags on their collars to reflect the pet sitter's cellphone number instead of mine.

