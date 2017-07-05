Marvin Eugene Hohmann
Marvin Eugene Hohmann, 77, of Wimberley, Texas passed away on July 3, 2017 after a courageous battle with COPD. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 26, 1940 to Laurel E. Hohmann and Ione Calhoun Hohmann.
