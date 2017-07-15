Heavy police presence at SWAT situati...

Heavy police presence at SWAT situation north of downtown

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

San Antonio police are responding to a SWAT situation at 500 Evergreen north of downtown on Thursday, July 6, 2017. San Antonio police are responding to a SWAT situation at 500 Evergreen north of downtown on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps cyber pact with Putin 20 min Trumper 10
any good massage places with happy endings? 1 hr Grubby 11
EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11) 2 hr New Resdient 173
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 2 hr New Resdient 8,032
Crackers lick toilet seats 21 hr True 10
need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12) Mon farplanet 105
San Antonio Sucks (Jun '09) Mon USAA 2,485
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,881 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC