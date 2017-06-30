Girlfriend of gunman who shot and killed SAPD officer shares
Shelia Landry says she was the fiancA©e Andrew C. Bice, the man who San Antonio police say shot and killed an SAPD officer and wounded another. Shelia Landry says she was the fiancA©e Andrew C. Bice, the man who San Antonio police say shot and killed an SAPD officer and wounded another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coons and chicken
|56 min
|Watermelon
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|Cowboy
|8,017
|SAPD officer dies after shootout near downtown
|2 hr
|Trump
|4
|Bandido mc and Iron Order MC (Feb '10)
|10 hr
|Knowledge
|472
|fart fetish (Jan '15)
|13 hr
|Justicia
|21
|Now Hiring: Americans to harvest crops
|Fri
|cristal
|15
|horny Latina women for fun (Jan '13)
|Fri
|Ho Mama
|22
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC