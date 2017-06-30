Army band at Fort Sam Houston to be d...

Army band at Fort Sam Houston to be deactivated in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In a Thursday, June 29, 2017 photo, Sgt. Leanne Raley performs with the 323rd Army Band during a retirement ceremony at Fort Sam Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Strangers donate piles of birthday gift... 37 min SAPD 2
News 10 Arrested, Charged With Cocaine Distribution (Mar '08) 1 hr Teacher 40
looking low... 2 hr ngdg 4
Anyone down to f**k? 11 hr Cristal 6
why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14) 12 hr Christine Dishman 145
Looking for friends 18 hr Christina 1
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) Mon La tranny from ca... 8,018
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,351 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC