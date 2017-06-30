Army band at Fort Sam Houston to be deactivated in 2018
The 323rd Army Band at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio is one of four bands nationwide being deactivated next year. The band called Fort Sam's Own performs roughly 350 times a year at military funerals, command changes and parades.
