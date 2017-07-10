100th Birthday Party to Celebrate Mary Schulze...
Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of Mary Isabel Schulze, the Irving Heritage Society will host a birthday party in the back garden area of the Heritage House, 303 South O'Connor, on Sunday, July 16, from 2pm-4pm. Old fashion games, storytime, and refreshments will take place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|Joker
|8,014
|Now Hiring: Americans to harvest crops
|12 hr
|cristal
|15
|SAPD officer dies after shootout near downtown
|12 hr
|cristal
|1
|horny Latina women for fun (Jan '13)
|16 hr
|Ho Mama
|22
|Bootyliscious!!!
|21 hr
|cristal
|3
|TRUMP: I Lied... No Comey Tapes
|21 hr
|just saying
|16
|8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth...
|Thu
|Fart Worx
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC