100th Birthday Party to Celebrate Mary Schulze...

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of Mary Isabel Schulze, the Irving Heritage Society will host a birthday party in the back garden area of the Heritage House, 303 South O'Connor, on Sunday, July 16, from 2pm-4pm. Old fashion games, storytime, and refreshments will take place.

