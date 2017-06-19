Wells Fargo closes Olmos Park branch
Wells Fargo Bank this week closed its Olmos Park branch at 4014 McCullough Ave. The bank is in the process of closing hundreds of branches. Wells Fargo Bank this week closed its Olmos Park branch at 4014 McCullough Ave. The bank is in the process of closing hundreds of branches.
