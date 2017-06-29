'We realize the pain:' Laredo PD responds to shooting
Investigators examine bullet casings on Evergreen Street near Main after police and and an unknown individual exchanged gunfire after an apparent traffic stop. Investigators examine bullet casings on Evergreen Street near Main after police and and an unknown individual exchanged gunfire after an apparent traffic stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bootyliscious!!!
|3 hr
|cristal
|3
|Now Hiring: Americans to harvest crops
|3 hr
|Hey Stupid
|13
|TRUMP: I Lied... No Comey Tapes
|3 hr
|just saying
|16
|8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth...
|20 hr
|Fart Worx
|6
|Does anybody remember when la tranny from calif...
|22 hr
|lol lol
|1
|Travel baseball SCAM?
|22 hr
|sadparent
|1
|fart fetish (Jan '15)
|22 hr
|Trump Small Hands
|20
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC