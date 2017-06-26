Waves of migration to San Antonio
Ledislav Zezula, 79, dances with 4-year-old Grace Castro during the Bexar County Chapter of The Czech Heritage Society of Texas annual Czech Heritage Festival at Knights of Columbus on Rigsby Avenue, Oct. 21, 2012. Music by Chris Rybak, food, costumes, genealogy displays and a silent auction were part of the festival.
San Antonio Discussions
|TRUMP: I Lied... No Comey Tapes
|7 min
|Justice
|5
|Actors have no free speech
|13 min
|uels
|4
|Bandido mc and Iron Order MC (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Rider
|471
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Tim
|8,007
|need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|subyighi
|104
|HEB is racist is their hiring.... (Oct '10)
|Jun 24
|Joy
|92
|Is your child safe? Inbreds on the prowl
|Jun 24
|El Chapo
|12
