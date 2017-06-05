Warrick loses; incumbent Trevi o keep...

Warrick loses; incumbent Trevi o keeps his seat

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MySanAntonio.com

William "Cruz" Shaw is kissed by his wife, Michelle, at a post-election party at Tony G's on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Shaw was leading incumbent Alan Warrick for the District 2 City Council seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13) 48 min Honestly 19
Barry Bellomy 10 hr CRISTAL 2
McDonalds is serving hotdogs today! 10 hr LOL Z 3
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 12 hr no static at all 7,986
Trumps are in collusion 16 hr Truth 3
Special Counsel on Trump 16 hr Truth 22
Is it legal that stores ask customers to hand o... (Jul '11) Sat Greg 53
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,699,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC