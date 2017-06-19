UTEP researchers move one step closer to developing first-ever Chagas disease vaccine
A pair of scientists at The University of Texas at El Paso is one step closer to developing the first ever clinical Chagas disease vaccine. Researchers Rosa Maldonado, Ph.D., and Igor Almeida, Ph.D., both faculty in the Department of Biological Sciences, recently were granted a patent for "Mucin-Associated Surface Protein As Vaccine Against Chagas Disease."
