University of Texas at San Antonio ed...

University of Texas at San Antonio educator reviews rocks

In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017 photo, UTSA professor Marina Suarez, right, and Dan Lehrmann, professor of Geosciences at Trinity University, inspect soil samples from the Hensel formation, deposited during the Early Cretaceous period, from a roadcut along IH-10 just outside of Junction, Texas. Suarez was leading a team to collect soil samples in order to learn more about the climate of the period by analyzing the ratio of carbon isotopes in the rocks.

