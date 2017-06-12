Traffic relief for Hwy 281, one of S....

Traffic relief for Hwy 281, one of S.A.'s worst congestion spots,

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Traffic slows down Friday October 16, 2015 on U.S. Highway 281 north near Evans road. Congestion issues have plagued this area of 281 for years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans from Congress get shot at baseball ... 47 min Destroy an Inbred... 4
Toyotetsu (TTTX) Red team 2 hr I left 2
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 2 hr Tim 7,988
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches Now Hiring!!! 3 hr VJOHNSON 1
News SAPD announces arrest in Medical Center area se... 4 hr mean 13
CRACKERS Stealing From Goodwill 6 hr Inbred 2
Special Counsel on Trump 6 hr SHADOW 25
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,514 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC