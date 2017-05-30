The Pearl's growth spills over west of River Walk into Tobin

Flasher Equipment, a manufacturer of traffic signs that occupies nearly 5 acres of land across the river from the Pearl, is moving in a few weeks to a new facility on the West Side, opening up its land for development. less Flasher Equipment, a manufacturer of traffic signs that occupies nearly 5 acres of land across the river from the Pearl, is moving in a few weeks to a new facility on the West Side, opening up its land for ... more Click ahead to see what lies between the edge of The Pearl and Flasher Equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.