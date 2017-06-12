Thai-style ice cream to roll out on De Zevala Road
In a city with no shortage of frozen delights, San Antonians are soon to have yet another way to beat the heat: Thai-style ice cream all rolled up and delish. Tasty Nation is about a month from opening at 6330 De Zavala Road, Suite 103.
