Texas Power Brokers: NuStar CEO Brad Barron
NuStar Energy President and CEO Brad Barron said when he began leading NuStar in January 2014 he made it a priority to return the company to covering its payments to investors. NuStar Energy President and CEO Brad Barron said when he began leading NuStar in January 2014 he made it a priority to return the company to covering its payments to investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans from Congress get shot at baseball ...
|1 hr
|James
|29
|Is your child safe? Inbreds on the prowl
|1 hr
|The Purge
|1
|Tranny from Califas busted for stealing
|4 hr
|Little Johnny Da ...
|4
|Why do people still think it's cool to be cholo... (Apr '10)
|22 hr
|Lambert
|268
|Animal control ordinance revisited (May '08)
|Sun
|Taxpayer
|8
|John r.simmons
|Sun
|Sadforever
|1
|Support Your Local Bandidos Mc (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Bones
|167
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC