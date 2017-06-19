Texas Power Brokers: NuStar CEO Brad ...

Texas Power Brokers: NuStar CEO Brad Barron

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

NuStar Energy President and CEO Brad Barron said when he began leading NuStar in January 2014 he made it a priority to return the company to covering its payments to investors. NuStar Energy President and CEO Brad Barron said when he began leading NuStar in January 2014 he made it a priority to return the company to covering its payments to investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans from Congress get shot at baseball ... 1 hr James 29
Is your child safe? Inbreds on the prowl 1 hr The Purge 1
Tranny from Califas busted for stealing 4 hr Little Johnny Da ... 4
Why do people still think it's cool to be cholo... (Apr '10) 22 hr Lambert 268
News Animal control ordinance revisited (May '08) Sun Taxpayer 8
John r.simmons Sun Sadforever 1
Support Your Local Bandidos Mc (Oct '10) Sun Bones 167
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,503 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC