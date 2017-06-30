Taylor's campaign lived in a bubble - which burst on election

San Antonio mayoral candidate Ron Nirenberg poses for pictures after declaring victory at his campaign headquarters June 10. His close second in the first election meant that the incumbent, Ivy Taylor, knew she was in trouble in a runoff. less San Antonio mayoral candidate Ron Nirenberg poses for pictures after declaring victory at his campaign headquarters June 10. His close second in the first election meant that the incumbent, Ivy Taylor, knew she ... more The recent city election had the audacity to take place in my absence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.