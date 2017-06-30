Taylor's campaign lived in a bubble -...

Taylor's campaign lived in a bubble - which burst on election

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

San Antonio mayoral candidate Ron Nirenberg poses for pictures after declaring victory at his campaign headquarters June 10. His close second in the first election meant that the incumbent, Ivy Taylor, knew she was in trouble in a runoff. less San Antonio mayoral candidate Ron Nirenberg poses for pictures after declaring victory at his campaign headquarters June 10. His close second in the first election meant that the incumbent, Ivy Taylor, knew she ... more The recent city election had the audacity to take place in my absence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 1 min Joker 8,014
Now Hiring: Americans to harvest crops 8 hr cristal 15
News SAPD officer dies after shootout near downtown 8 hr cristal 1
horny Latina women for fun (Jan '13) 12 hr Ho Mama 22
Bootyliscious!!! 16 hr cristal 3
TRUMP: I Lied... No Comey Tapes 17 hr just saying 16
News 8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth... Thu Fart Worx 6
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,194 • Total comments across all topics: 282,152,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC