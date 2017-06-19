Straus spot on about needless bills
House Speaker Joe Straus address about 375 school board members and superintendents at a Texas Association of School Boards conference last week at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter. He had some strong words about the Legislature's habit of considering harmful bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbreds purging themselves from society
|1 hr
|wild
|3
|Kris
|1 hr
|TruthWillBeFound
|1
|Is your child safe? Inbreds on the prowl
|14 hr
|Billy Bob
|9
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Tim
|7,993
|Republicans from Congress get shot at baseball ...
|Mon
|Saturday night live
|30
|Reports: Sean Spicer moved to New White House j...
|Mon
|Saturday night live
|2
|Tranny from Califas busted for stealing
|Mon
|Little Johnny Da ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC