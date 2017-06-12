Steve Earle: "Being an Outlaw ... Was...

Steve Earle: "Being an Outlaw ... Was About Artistic Freedom"

So You Wanna Be an Outlaw marks the first time that Steve Earle, 62, has been on the back pickup of a Fender Telecaster for two thirds of an album. Steve Earle plays in Dallas on Monday, June 19, at Good Records and Thursday, July 6, at House of Blues Steve Earle tips his hat to his Texas roots and to Waylon Jennings in his new album So You Wanna Be an Outlaw, which hits stores this Friday, June 16. It's the first time Earle, 62, has been on the back pickup of a Fender Telecaster for two thirds of an album.

