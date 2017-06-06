Snowden Lane Partners Taps Merrill Lynch Advisor to Join San Antonio Team

Snowden Lane Partners , an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced the addition of a former Merrill Lynch advisor to its newly formed Strategic Management Group in San Antonio, TX. Marcus Selva joins the team led by Snowden Lane Senior Partner and Managing Director, Larry Barocas, CPWA, CRPS.

