Sheriff's deputy curses at estranged wife, ignores orders while
The crowd watches Eddie Money perform during the 2017 Fiesta Oyster Bake. A detention deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Department received a 15-day suspension for repeatedly cursing at his estranged wife and calling her derogatory names while working private security at the Fiesta event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bandidos & The Hell's Angel's Merger (Dec '11)
|20 min
|Reload
|81
|BOYCOTT: Car-Vel Skateland
|1 hr
|Slappy Crackers
|6
|Tink-a-Taco
|2 hr
|Slappy Beanies
|7
|Does anyone know B. Guerrero
|15 hr
|Texas
|2
|737 in the mud
|23 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|3
|Maryann Burgos
|Tue
|Little Flower
|2
|John Sammon
|Tue
|Frank
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC