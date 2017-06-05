Sheriff's deputy curses at estranged ...

Sheriff's deputy curses at estranged wife, ignores orders while

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

The crowd watches Eddie Money perform during the 2017 Fiesta Oyster Bake. A detention deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Department received a 15-day suspension for repeatedly cursing at his estranged wife and calling her derogatory names while working private security at the Fiesta event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Bandidos & The Hell's Angel's Merger (Dec '11) 20 min Reload 81
BOYCOTT: Car-Vel Skateland 1 hr Slappy Crackers 6
Tink-a-Taco 2 hr Slappy Beanies 7
Does anyone know B. Guerrero 15 hr Texas 2
737 in the mud 23 hr FCC investigated ... 3
Maryann Burgos Tue Little Flower 2
John Sammon Tue Frank 3
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,798 • Total comments across all topics: 281,591,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC