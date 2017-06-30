SB 4: Texas Cities Get Their Day in Court

Hundreds traveled across Texas to gather outside San Antonio's federal courthouse in support of cities fighting anti-immigrant Senate Bill 4 , an upcoming law compelling municipalities to comply with ICE deportation requests or face stringent punishment. On Monday, June 26, attorneys representing Austin, Dallas, El Cenizo, Houston, San Antonio, and El Paso County requested that U.S. Judge Orlando Garcia halt the so-called "sanctuary cities" law, slated to take effect Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.