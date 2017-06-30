SAPD officer Miguel Moreno passes awa...

SAPD officer Miguel Moreno passes away due to gunshot injuries Read Story KENS5.com Staff

11 hrs ago Read more: KIII

SAN ANTONIO The SAPD officer who was shot in the head Thursday afternoon north of downtown San Antonio has passed away. Officer Miguel Moreno, 32, passed away Friday morning from injuries he sustained when he and 36-year-old Officer Julio Cavazos contacted two suspects walking on the 200 block of West Evergreen Street.

