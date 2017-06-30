SAPD officer Miguel Moreno passes away due to gunshot injuries Read Story KENS5.com Staff
SAN ANTONIO The SAPD officer who was shot in the head Thursday afternoon north of downtown San Antonio has passed away. Officer Miguel Moreno, 32, passed away Friday morning from injuries he sustained when he and 36-year-old Officer Julio Cavazos contacted two suspects walking on the 200 block of West Evergreen Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Now Hiring: Americans to harvest crops
|3 hr
|cristal
|15
|SAPD officer dies after shootout near downtown
|3 hr
|cristal
|1
|horny Latina women for fun (Jan '13)
|7 hr
|Ho Mama
|22
|Bootyliscious!!!
|12 hr
|cristal
|3
|TRUMP: I Lied... No Comey Tapes
|12 hr
|just saying
|16
|8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth...
|Thu
|Fart Worx
|6
|Does anybody remember when la tranny from calif...
|Thu
|lol lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC