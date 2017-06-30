SAPD officer dies after shootout near downtown
There are 1 comment on the MySanAntonio.com story from 23 hrs ago, titled SAPD officer dies after shootout near downtown.
Officer Miguel Moreno was pronounced dead at 11:11 a.m. after being involved in a shooting Thursday, June 30, 2017 just north of downtown San Antonio. Officer Miguel Moreno was pronounced dead at 11:11 a.m. after being involved in a shooting Thursday, June 30, 2017 just north of downtown San Antonio.
#1 21 hrs ago
well where are all the whites and inbreds why ain't they posting their shit about the shooter who was white?
