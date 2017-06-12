SAPD officer arrested on DWI charge after wrecking into squad car

A San Antonio police officer was arrested on drunken driving charges after allegedly crashing into a Kirby police officer's squad car in the 5500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 78 on Friday, June 16, 2017. A San Antonio police officer was arrested on drunken driving charges after allegedly crashing into a Kirby police officer's squad car in the 5500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 78 on Friday, June 16, 2017.

