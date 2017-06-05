SAPD announces arrest in Medical Cent...

SAPD announces arrest in Medical Center area sexual assault cases

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

The San Antonio Police Department on Jan. 19, 2017, released a sketch of the man suspected in a string of sexual assaults in the Medical Center area. The San Antonio Police Department on Jan. 19, 2017, released a sketch of the man suspected in a string of sexual assaults in the Medical Center area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Special Counsel on Trump 5 min Insider 3
What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13) 4 hr MAGA 14
BOYCOTT: Car-Vel Skateland 5 hr mean 13
Hilary Reyna KEL-LAC area 13 hr Giovanni 1
Any Milfs lonely?! (Jun '12) 17 hr Vet 78
Christine (Jun '14) 18 hr anonymous 312
La tranny from califas erased my post....i wond... 20 hr just saying 2
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC