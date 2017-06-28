San Juan Garcia booking photo

16 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A South Texas man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for what prosecutors say was his 11th drunken driving conviction. Jurors in San Antonio convicted 57-year-old San Juan Garcia of felony DWI in a January 2014 traffic accident.

