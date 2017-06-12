San Antonio's West Side murals celebrate Chicano culture

After crossing Alazan Creek via Guadalupe Street on San Antonio's West Side, you'll traverse a neighborhood characterized by locally run shops known as tienditas, pretty Catholic churches, 1920s shotgun homes, and the occasional turn-of-the-century Queen Anne ornamentation. With a glance back toward the city center, you'll see shade-lined streets framing surprising views of city icons-Tower of the Americas, Marriott Rivercenter, Tower Life Building-all appearing close enough to poke witha stick.

