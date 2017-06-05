San Antonio woman accused of hitting boyfriend with car after
A woman accused of hitting her boyfriend with a car after he walked off during an argument has been arrested. Alicia Cano Saenz , 61, was charged Monday night with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
